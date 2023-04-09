Hull City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2023 

Hull City host Millwall at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday, looking to end their five-game winless run in the league and return to winning ways.

Since beating West Brom 2-0 last month for their 12th win of the campaign, the Tigers have lost once and drawn four, including each of their last three.

Hull are coming into this game on the back of a pulsating 4-4 draw with Sunderland on Friday, with Ozan Tufan rescuing a point for the side with a penalty strike in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

With 49 points in the bag from 40 games, Liam Rosenior's side are in 17th position, but have an eight-point cushion over the bottom three with eight games remaining.

Millwall are up in fifth, having accrued 13 points more than Hull, although recently the Lions have gone off the boil, failing to win any of their last three league games.

After beating Reading and Swansea in consecutive games, the south east London side lost 1-0 to Huddersfield followed by a pair of goalless draws against West Brom and Luton Town.

Yet, the side remains in contention for the promotion playoffs.

Hull City vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th clash between Hull City and Milwall. In the previous 69, the spoils are closely shared with Hull winning 25 times and losing to Millwall on 24 occasions.

Hull have won just two of their last nine league games against Millwall, both home wins in February 2019 and November 2021.

The away team has won just nine of the 67 meetings Football League meetings between Hull and Millwall.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last four away league matches, keeping three clean sheets in this run.

Hull lost to Millwall in the Championship on Easter Monday last season, last facing the same team on consecutive Easter Mondays in 1911 and 1912 against Huddersfield.

Millwall have won their last two league matches on Easter Monday, last winning three in a row between 2009 and 2011.

Hull City vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall have seen a better campaign overall but both teams are struggling at the moment and hence this could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Millwall

Hull City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

