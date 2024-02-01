Hull City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Hull City and Millwall will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side were last in action a fortnight ago when they claimed a 1-0 away victory over Sunderland. Fabio Carvalho scored the match-winner in the 71st minute to help his side claim all three points.

Millwall, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Preston North End. First-half goals from Zian Flemming and Brad Potts ensured that parity was restored at fulltime.

The draw left the Lions in 16th spot with 33 points to show for their efforts in 29 games. Hull City are eighth, having garnered 42 points from 28 games.

Hull City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 72nd meeting between the two sides. Hull City have 26 wins to their name and Millwall were victorious on 24 occasions, while 21 games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October 2023.

Millwall are the only Championship side to have taken more points on their travels than at home this season (17 and 16 points respectively).

Six of Hull City's last eight competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Twelve of Millwall's 29 league games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net, the joint-lowest in the league (alongside Ipswich Town).

Hull City's victory over Millwall ended their run of five successive games in all competitions to witness goals at both ends.

Hull City vs Millwall Prediction

Hull City are within touching distance of the playoff spots and manager Liam Rosenior was busy during the winter transfer window, highlighting his objectives. The Tigers have alternated between a win and loss in their last six home games and, having lost their last game here to Norwich, the omens could be in their favor.

Millwall are too far away from the upper echelons but just eight points separates them from the bottom three. A defeat here could leave them in a precarious position.

We are backing the home side to claim all three points with a narrow victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Millwall

Hull City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals