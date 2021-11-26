Hull City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City host Millwall at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Hull City are currently 19th in the league, three points above the relegation zone. Grant McCann's side have seen an uptick in form recently and have won their last three league games on the trot without conceding a single goal. They hope to extend their streak with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the league, with a win potentially taking them into seventh. Gary Rowett's side are unbeaten in their last four league games, however, they have only won one of them. They will look to turn things around with a win against Hull City

Both sides are looking for a win in order to climb up the table and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Hull City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Millwall have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Hull City winning only one.

Millwall came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2020. Ryan Leonard scored early on in the game to make sure of the three points on the night.

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Millwall Form Guide: L-W-D-D-D

Hull City vs Millwall Team News

Coyle will be a huge miss for Hull City

Hull City

Hull City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Cardiff City last time out. Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones and Brandon Fleming are all still out injured.

Injured: Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Brandon Fleming

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Millwall came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last time out. Gary Rowett will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Callum Elder, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Keane Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Josh Magennis, Mallik Wilks

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Dan McNamara; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe

Hull City vs Millwall Predicted

Both sides have been in strong form of late and that should be evident during the game on Saturday.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Millwall

Edited by Peter P