Hull City vs Northampton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

League One action continues with Hull City taking on Northampton Town at the KCOM Stadium on Monday.

Hull City lead the League One table with 73 points from 39 games played, while Northampton Town are languishing in the bottom half of the standings.

Northampton have tallied just 39 points from the same number of games played. The Cobblers are just three points above the drop zone, and a lackluster performance on Monday could prove costly in the long run.

Hull City, on the other hand, are all set for a promotion to the championship. They have been in fine form lately, their last game resulting in a 1-2 away win against Crewe Alexandra.

Northampton Town were also victorious in their last fixture, managing a narrow 1-0 triumph over Shrewsbury Town.

Hull City vs Northampton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have played 18 games between them, with Hull slightly edging the head-to-head record with eight wins as opposed to Northampton's seven. The other three games have resulted in draws.

In their last meeting, goals from George Honeyman and Keane William Lewis-Potter ensured the Tigers secured three points at the Sixfields stadium.

Hull City form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Northampton Town form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Hull City vs Northampton Town Team News

Hull City

Hull City don't have any injury concerns going into this fixture. However, central midfielder Richard Smallwood will miss out due to a red card suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Richard Smallwood

Northampton Town

Caretaker manager Jon Brady will have the whole squad at his disposal for selection. Defensive midfielder Bryn Morris is on the verge of suspension, as he has accumulated four yellow cards thus far.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Northampton Town Predicted XIs

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Regan Slater, Greg Docherty; Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane William Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves

Northampton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Mitchell; Peter Kioso, Lloyd Jones, Fraser Horsfall, Joseph Mills; Bryn Morris, Shaun McWilliams, Ryan Watson; Sam Hoskins, Danny Rose, Ryan Edmondson

Hull City vs Northampton Town Prediction

Hull City will be firm favorites to win this encounter, considering both their position in the table and recent form.

Grant McCann's men have been ruthless in all phases of the game this season and it is highly unlikely Northampton Town will be able to pull off an upset win.

We predict a comfortable victory for Hull Ciy at the KCOM stadium on Monday.

Prediction: Hull City 3-0 Northampton Town