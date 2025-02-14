Hull City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The action continues in round 33 of the EFL Championship as Hull City and Norwich City lock horns at the MKM Stadium on Saturday. The Canaries head into the weekend on a four-game winning streak against the hosts and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Ad

Hull City failed to move out of the danger zone in the Championship as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday. The Tigers have now lost all but one of their last four outings, with a surprise 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on January 24 being the exception.

With 29 points from 31 matches, Hull City are currently 22nd in the Championship standings, only below 21st-placed Derby County outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Norwich City hit a bump in their push to enter the playoff places as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End at Carrow Road last Tuesday.

Before that, the Canaries were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming consecutive victories over Swansea City and Watford before playing out a 1-1 draw with Derby County on February 8.

Norwich have picked up 43 points from their 32 matches so far to sit 11th in league standings, four points away from the playoff places.

Ad

Hull City vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hull have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Norwich City are on a run of four consecutive victories against the Tigers, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since a 2-1 loss in August 2022.

Hull City have failed to win their last five home games across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since the turn of the year.

Ad

Hull City vs Norwich City Prediction

The last six meetings between Hull City and Norwich have produced a combined 22 goals and we anticipate another exciting contest at the MKM Stadium. The Tigers have struggled to impose themselves on home turf and we are backing Norwich to secure all three points, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Norwich City

Hull City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Hull City and Norwich have scored in five of their last six clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback