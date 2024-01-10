Hull City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12th 2024

Hull City will host Norwich City at the MKM Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles of late and continue to search for their first win of the new year. They were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield Wednesday in their last league outing before playing out a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Hull City sit seventh in the league table with 39 points from 26 games. They are four points above their weekend opponents in 13th place and will look to widen that gap with maximum points on Friday.

Norwich City have not performed any better than their weekend opponents in recent weeks and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton last time out in the Championship and then shared the spoils by the same scoreline against Bristol City days later.

Hull City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Hull and Norwich. Both sides have won 16 games apiece while their other ten games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous nine.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only three of Hull's nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only three of Norwich's ten league wins this season have come on the road.

Hull City vs Norwich City Prediction

Hull are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Norwich are winless in their last four matches, picking up two draws and two defeats in that period. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Norwich City

Hull City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)