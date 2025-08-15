Hull City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Hull City will host Oxford United at the MKM Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their season and will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign when they return to home turf this weekend.
They played out a goalless draw with Coventry City in their league opener last weekend before bottling a two-goal lead in their 3-3 draw with Wrexham and losing the ensuing penalty shootout in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
Oxford United, meanwhile, hosted Portsmouth at the Kassam Stadium in their Championship opener last weekend and were beaten 1-0 despite creating multiple chances to get on the scoresheet themselves. However, they returned to winning ways in the domestic cup during the week, beating League Two side Colchester United 1-0 via a first-half stunner from Tyler Goodrham.
The visitors, who sit 20th in the table, will hit the road for the first time this season on Sunday and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.
Hul City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 46 meetings between Hull and Oxford. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won three more, with their other 15 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have lost just one of their last five competitive games in this fixture.
- The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last six competitive games in this fixture.
- The Tigers had the worst offensive record in the English Championship last season with a goal tally of 44.
Hull City vs Oxford United Prediction
Hull City are without a win in their last four competitive outings, recording two draws and two losses in that period. They however remain slight favorites heading into the weekend clash thanks to their home advantage but will need to step things up significantly if they are to secure all three points.
Oxford will be buoyed by their cup win when they return to action this weekend. They, however, struggled for results on the road last season and could lose this one.
Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Oxford United
Hull City vs Oxford United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)