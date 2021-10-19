Hull City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The MKM Stadium will be the venue for a matchday 13 EFL Championship fixture between two newly-promoted sides, Hull City and Peterborough on Wednesday.

Both sides are seeking to return to winning ways, having each fallen to 2-0 away defeats over the weekend.

The hosts were defeated by Huddersfield on Saturday, with Tom Lees and Duane Holmes scoring in either half to give the Terriers all three points.

Paddy McNair and Joshua Coburn scored late second-half goals to inspire Middlesbrough to a 2-0 win over Peterborough on home turf.

Wednesday's game will be a relegation six-pointer between two sides who are already swimming in the murky waters of relegation. Peterborough are currently in 23rd spot on eight points while the home side are just one point and one spot above the dropzone.

Hull City vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st meeting between the two sides and Peterborough have a superior record with 19 wins to their name.

Hull City were victorious on 12 occasions while nine matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a League One fixture last season when Hull City secured a 3-1 victory over their 10-man hosts en-route to winning the league.

Both sides finished in the top two positions in England's third division but have found the going tough since they stepped up. Hull City started the campaign with an impressive 4-1 away victory over Preston but have managed just one win since then.

Peterborough also have just two wins in the Championship this term.

Hull City form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Peterborough form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Hull City vs Peterborough United Team News

Hull City

Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Brandon Fleming are the only two injury concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Alfie Jones, Brandon Fleming

Suspension: None

Peterborough

Ricky-Jade Jones (knee), Jack Marriott (tendon) and Joel Randall are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Jack Marriott, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones

Suspension: None

Hull City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK); Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Di'Shon Bernard, Lewie Coyle; Andy Cannon, Greg Docherty; Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman, George Moncur; Mallik Wilks

Peterborough United @theposh 🗣 We have a number of new-and-exciting commercial opportunities to put your brand in front of a highly-engaged audience across our social channels.Find out more details here. #pufc 🗣 We have a number of new-and-exciting commercial opportunities to put your brand in front of a highly-engaged audience across our social channels.Find out more details here. #pufc

Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jorge Grant; Idris Kanu

Hull City vs Peterborough United Prediction

The fact that both sides are struggling for form means they will play with extra caution to avoid dropping points to a direct relegation rival.

Also Read

The two managers are likely to prioritize not losing rather than trying to win and this could translate into a low-scoring game of few chances. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Peterborough

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Peter P