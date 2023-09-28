Hull City vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023 

Hull City and Plymouth Argyle will battle for three points inthe EFL Championship on Saturday.

This matchday nine fixture will pit fourth against 12th, with the hosts occupying a playoff spot, having garnered 15 points from eight games, while Plymouth have 10 points to show for their efforts in eight games.

Hull City are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Stoke City last weekend. Aaron Connolly, Adama Traore and Regan Slater all found the back of the net to guide the Tigers to victory.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Norwich City with a shock 6-2 home win. Morgan Whittaker scored a first half brace in an eventual hat-trick to inspire the rout.

Hull City vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 77th meeting between the two sides. Hull City have 34 wins to their name, Plymouth were victorious on 23 occasions, while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2021 when Hull City claimed a 3-0 away win in League One.

Hull City have won each of the last three head-to-head games without conceding a goal.

Both sides have seen 75% of their league games this season witness goals at both ends, the joint-highest in the league.

Plymouth are winless in their four away league games this term (three losses).

Hull City are unbeaten in four home league games this term, drawing each of the last three.

Hull City vs Plymouth Prediction

Hull City have made a positive start this term and will be aiming to keep their momentum going to keep their promotion hopes alive. Their seven-game unbeaten run in the league has seen them soar up the standings, although a run of three straight draws at home shows room for improvement.

Plymouth gained promotion to the Championship as League One winners. They have made a better start than many expected, having not competed at this level for 11 years. The Pilgrims will be in confident mood heading into this game, having comfortably dispatched promotion hopefuls Norwich last week.

Hull City are the favorites to claim the win here and we are backing Liam Rosenior's side to claim the victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hull City 3-1 Plymouth

Hull City vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Ti 4 Hull City to score over 1.5 goals