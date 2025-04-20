Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

The action continues in round 44 of EFL Championship when Hull City host Preston North End on Monday.
Hull failed to pull clear of the Championship danger zone on Friday, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City. The Tigers are winless in five of their last six matches — losing three — having picked up seven points from their preceding three games.
With 45 points from 43 matches, Hull are 20th in the league, just two points above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Preston were left empty handed yet again, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers last time out.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men are winless in six matches across competitions, losing four, including a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Preston have picked up 49 points from 43 games to sit 17th in the standings, level on points with 18th-placed Portsmouth.
Hull City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Preston have 31 wins from their last 72 meetings with Hull, losing 25.
- Preston are winless in five away matches, losing four, since a 1-0 victory at Norwich City.
- Hull City have failed to win six of their last eight home games across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since mid-January.
Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction
There have been just three goals scored in the last six meetings between Hull and Preston, so expect another cagey affair. With their season potentially on the line, expect the Tigers will go all out in front of their supporters and come away with all three points.
Prediction: Hull 1-0 Preston
Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Hull to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have fewer than three goals scored in their last six meetings.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 outings.)