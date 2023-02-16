Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Hull City and Preston North End lock horns at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 18) as both sides look to return to winning ways.

Interestingly, both teams are locked at 41 points apiece, but the Tigers have played a game more than the Lilywhites and sit one place above them in 14th in the standings.

After beating QPR and Cardiff City, Hull failed to win their next two, drawing Stoke City in a goalless encounter before going down 3-1 to Norwich City.

Preston, meanwhile, are winless in three clashes, losing to Bristol City and Burnley before drawing 1-1 with Luton Town. Before this stretch, Ryan Lowe's side were beaten 3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round.

Hull City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 68 previous clashes, Preston lead Hull 30-24.

Hull and Preston have beaten each other twice in their last five meetings.

Preston and Hull played out a goalless draw in their first league clash of the season in August 2022.

Hull haven't scored against Preston in their last two league games after netting nine goals in their previous three.

Following their 1-0 away win at Hull last season, Preston are looking to record consecutive away league wins at the Tigers for the first time.

Hull have won their last two home league games without conceding - they last won three on the bounce, keeping a clean sheet every time, in February 2019.

Preston lost 3-0 to Burnley in their last away league game - they last lost successive league games on the road in April last year.

Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction

Both teams come into the game winless in their last few games and have had an average campaign.

Hull have the home advantage but have lost more home games (7) than they've won (6) in 16 outings at the MKM Stadium so far. That would give Preston some hope ahead of their trip, and they should be able to come away with at least a point.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Preston North End

Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

