Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Hull City will invite Preston North End to the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games in the league on Wednesday, as goals from Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene helped them record a 2-0 away win over Birmingham City. They are in eighth place in the league table with 20 points to their name, trailing the visitors, who are in fourth place, by two points.

The visitors are winless in their last six league outings, though they have drawn their two games since the international break. In their previous outing, an own goal from Ched Evans in injury time condemned them to a 2-2 home draw against Southampton.

A winless run of six games have seen them drop to fourth place in the league standings, with just three points separating them from 11th-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Hull City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 69 times in all competitions since 1912. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 30-24 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in goalless draws.

Hull City have failed to score in their last three meetings against the visitors while conceding just once in that period.

Preston North End have suffered just one defeat in their last five away meetings against the hosts in the Championship, recording two wins.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 19-18 in 13 league games this season. They also have the better defensive record, conceding four goals fewer (16).

Hull have just one win at home in the Championship this season. They have suffered just one defeat as well while four of the six games have ended in draws.

Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction

The Tigers returned to winning ways after four games in their midweek match against Birmingham and will look to continue that form in this match. Just one of their five wins in the Championship this season has come at home.

Head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to be without the services of Regan Slater due to a hamstring injury. There are no other absentees for the hosts and we expect no major changes in the starting XI in this match. Ozan Tufan might get the nod to star here after being an unused substitute against Birmingham.

The Lilywhites are winless in their last six league games, suffering three defeats in that period. They are winless in their last three away games in the league, suffering two defeats on the trot.

Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough remain sidelined for the visitors and Emil Riis is a long-term absentee. Calvin Ramsay also faces a spell on the sidelines while Andrew Hughes faces a late fitness test.

Hull are winless in their last five home games while the visitors head into the match on a six-game winless run.

The two teams played goalless draws in their two meetings in the Championship last season. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Preston North End

Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jaden Philogene to score or assist any time - Yes