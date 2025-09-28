Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Hull City will host Preston North End at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and now sit 18th in the table with eight points from seven matches.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Watford in their game on Saturday, heading into the break a goal up following an Oliver McBurnie strike before their opponents upped the ante in the second-half to secure all three points.

Preston North End, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to their season as they look to make improvements to their 2024-25 campaign which saw them finish 20th. They held on for a point in their goalless draw with Bristol City last time out and had goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to thank for the result as the Dane made eight saves to ensure the spoils were shared at Deepdale.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table on 12 points and could climb as high as second place with a win on Tuesday.

Hull City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 meetings between the two teams. Hull have won 26 of those games while Preston have won 31 times with their other 16 contests ending level.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Preston have the joint-best defensive record in the Championship this term with a goal concession tally of five.

Hull meanwhile have the worst defensive record in the division with 14 goals shipped in just seven matches.

Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction

The Tigers' latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won two of their three games at the MKM Stadium this season and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

The Lilywhites are undefeated in their last three outings although they have won just one of their last five. They have won just one away game since February but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Preston North End

Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

