Hull City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to make it four wins from four in the EFL Championship, Hull City welcome Preston North End to the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game unbeaten in their last three matches and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Hull City continued in their resurgent form as they claimed a 2-0 win over Swansea City last Saturday.

Shota Arveladze’s men have now won their last three games on the spin, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

This fine form has seen the Tigers steer clear of the relegation zone as they sit 18th in the EFL Championship table after picking up 32 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, Preston North End were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running as they were held to a goalless draw at Millwall last time out.

They have now lost just once in their last eight league outings, claiming three wins in that time.

With 38 points from 29 games, Preston North End are currently 13th in the EFL Championship table.

Hull City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

With 29 wins from the last 66 meetings between the sides, Preston North End head into Saturday’s game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture. Hull City have picked up 24 wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Preston North End Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Hull City vs Preston North End Team News

Hull City

The hosts will be without Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon and Callum Elder, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon, Callum Elder

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire are all injured and will play no part in Saturday’s game.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Randell Williams; George Honeyman; Tom Eaves, Kean Lewis-Potter

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Greg Cunningham, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Matthew Olosunde, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Alan Browne; Cameron Archer, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction

Preston North End have struggled for form in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last six league games. Hull City head into the game in rejuvenated form and we are tipping them to maintain their fine run and come away with the win.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P