Hull City vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2023

Hull City will welcome QPR to the MKM Stadium for a matchday 29 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Sheffield United. Daniel Jebbison put the Blades ahead in the fourth minute and they held on to the lead to claim all three points.

QPR settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Swansea City on home turf. Jamal Lowe gave them a 27th-minute strike which was canceled out by Jay Fulton's 81st-minute goal.

The draw left the capital side in 13th spot, having garnered 38 points from 28 matches. Hull City sit in 16th place with 34 points to show for their efforts in 28 matches.

Hull City vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 56 occasions in the past and they are split exactly down the middle. They each have 19 wins apiece, while 18 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when a first-half blitz saw QPR run out 3-1 victors on home turf.

None of the last nine head-to-head games have witnessed a goalless first half.

Hull City are without a win against a team above them in the table since August.

QPR have scored two or more goals on each of their last three visits to Hull, scoring exactly twice after the hour mark in each game.

Five of the last six head-to-head games hosted by Hull City have produced three goals or more.

Hull City vs QPR Prediction

QPR's inconsistent displays post-World Cup have seen them plummet down the table, jeopardizing their hopes of finishing in the promotion places. The Rs have been draw specialists in recent weeks, having drawn three of their last five league games, including the last three successively.

Hull City's defeat to promotion-chasing Sheffield United halted their six-game unbeaten run, although draws have also been a recurring result for the Tigers. Liam Rosenior's side have drawn four of their last seven matches and will be keen to immediately bounce back from their Sheffield defeat.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hull City 2-2 QPR

Hull City vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

