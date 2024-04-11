Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Hull City lock horns with Queens Park Rangers in the 43rd round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Liam Rosenior's Hull are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Middlesbrough in midweek. After Boro had taken a fourth-minute lead through Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jaden Philogene and Jean Michael Seri struck within 12 minutes to put the Tigers 2-1 ahead at half-time.

However, Boro hit back through Finn Izzaz Azaz in the 71st minute to force a share of the spoils. Following the stalemate, Hull are 10th in the Championship with 62 points from 41 games, behind Middlesbrough on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are also coming off a draw in their previous outing in midweek, a 1-1 stalemate at Plymouth Argyle. Sam Field gave the Hoops a 73rd-minute lead, but Albert Adomah put through his own net five minutes from time to rob his side of two points.

QPR are 16th in the points table with 47 points from 42 games, four points clear of the relegation zone.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Hull-QPR Championship clash at the MKM:

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers head-to-head and key numbers

The two sides have 20 wins apiece in 58 previous meetings across competitions.

Hull have won just once in five games with QPR, losing thrice, including the reverse fixture (2-0) away in December.

The Tigers have won just twice in 10 home games, and none in the last six, losing thrice.

QPR are unbeaten in five games on their travels, winning thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Hull: D-W-L-L-D; QPR: D-L-W-W-D

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers prediction

Both sides have had middling campaigns, with QPR especially closer to the drop zone and hoping to avoid going down.

QPR, though, have been marginally the more in-form side, with five wins and three losses in 11 games. Hull, meanwhile, have had two defeats in the same period, winning four times.

In terms of head-to-head, there's absolutely nothing to separate the two sides, but QPR have had Hull's number in their last five meetings. Expect the trend to continue in a narrow win for the visitors.

Pick: Hull City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers betting tips

Tip-1: QPR to win

Tip-2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hoops have had three shutouts in 10 games.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Ten of their last 12 head-to-head meetings have had at least three goals.)