Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Hull City will host Queens Park Rangers at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a torrid campaign and sit 21st in the table with 26 points from 21 matches as they continue their push for survival.

The Tigers have, however, picked up consecutive big results in the league over the last two weeks, holding league leaders Leeds United to a 3-3 draw a fortnight ago before beating Millwall 1-0 on the road on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, have been brilliant over the past few months as they continue their surprise ascent in the league standings. They extended their winning streak in the league on Saturday with a 1-0 away victory over last-placed Plymouth Argyle, with 19-year-old Rayan Kolli coming off the bench to score the game-winner midway through the second half.

The visitors have now climbed to 12th place in the league standings and will be looking to continue their rich vein of form on Tuesday.

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 competitive meetings between Hull and QPR. The home side have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

The home team have won three of their last four games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous six.

The Hoops have scored 30 goals in the Championship this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the league table.

The Tigers have the worst home record in the English second tier this season with just two wins from 14 games.

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Hull's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to take inspiration from that this week. They have, however, won just once at the MKM Stadium since the start of October and could struggle here.

QPR have won their last three league games on the trot and have lost just one of their last 12 in the competition. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

