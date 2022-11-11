Hull City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2022

Hull City host Reading at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to build on their latest win.

The Tigers fought back from 2-1 down to beat Cardiff City 3-2 in the Welsh capital on Wednesday, courtesy of a late double from Regan Slater.

It was just their seventh win in 20 games and brought them up to 19th place in the league standings with 24 points, moving four clear of the relegation zone.

Reading, meanwhile, have collected only two points more than Hull but sit six places above them, although their form has recently nosedived.

The Royals are winless in their last four games, losing thrice to drop out of the league's top 10. In fact, they have won just once in their last nine clashes.

Having won seven of their opening 11 games, a dramatic decline in form has not only seen their promotion hopes fade, but also the pressure increased on manager Paul Ince.

Hull City vs Reading Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Hull winning 19 times and Reading on 18 occasions.

Hull City have lost one of their last 14 league matches against Reading - a 3-0 away defeat in September 2018.

Reading are winless in their last eight away league matches against Hull City and have lost in their last three visit to the Tigers.

None of the Championship sides have lost more home games than Hull City this season (6), with each of their six defeats coming in their last seven games.

The Tigers are the only side without a clean sheet at home this season.

After a run of seven wins in 10 league games, Reading have now won just one of their last nine.

Hull City have conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season (37).

Hull City vs Reading Prediction

Reading have been going through a rough patch since last month and Hull City could take advantage of their situation to pick up another win here.

Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Reading

Hull City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

