Hull City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City host relegation-threatened Reading in round 44 of EFL Championship action as the visitors push for a miraculous escape.

Reading find themselves four points off safety and six behind the Tigers as they travel to the KC Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts can guarantee their own safety in the division by knocking Reading out in their upcoming fixture.

Hull City vs Reading Head-To-Head

Hull have the edge in the fixture, having won two out of their last five outings against Reading with one going their opponent's way. The last couple of times these two clubs have faced each other, they could not be separated.

Hull City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Reading Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Hull City vs Reading Team News

Hull City

Hull City will be without Andy Cannon and Josh Emmanuel, who have been ruled out through ankle and leg injuries respectively.

Injured: Andy Cannon, Josh Emmanuel

Suspended: None

Reading

Reading have no new injury worries following their classic 4-4 stalemate against Swansea last time out. Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Karl Hein and Yakou Meite are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Karl Hein, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Reading Predicted XI

Hull City (3-5-2): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, Keane Lewis-Potter; Allahyar Sayyadamanesh, Tyler Smith

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Junior Hoillet, John Swift, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

Hull City vs Reading Prediction

The visitors remain the only team in the drop zone who still have a realistic chance of escaping relegation at the expense of either their Saturday night opponents or Birmingham.

The job, however, will not be any simpler than last weekend, when they lived to fight another day by scoring a 95th-minute equalizer.

For the home team, they can seal their rivals' fate and their own destiny as well by picking up all three points at home. Any other result will also pile pressure on Hull, with Birmingham enjoying a relatively easy run-in during the final matches of the season.

However, a draw remains on the cards.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Reading

