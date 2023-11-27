Hull City vs Rotherham Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

Hull City and Rotherham United will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 18 fixture on Tuesday (November 28th).

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Swansea City over the weekend. Jamie Paterson and Jerry Yates scored first-half goals to give the Welsh outfit a two-goal lead at the break. However, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Tyler Morton scored second-half goals to help the Tigers claw back and snatch a point.

Rotherham, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United. Crysensio Summerville and Hakeem Odofin scored first-half goals to cancel each other out.

The draw left the Millers in the relegation zone. They currently sit in 22nd spot with 12 points to show for their efforts in 17 games. Hull City are eighth, having garnered 27 points from 17 games.

Hull City vs Rotherham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past. Hull City have a slightly better record with 28 wins to their name while Rotherham were victorious in 27 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Rotherham United have the worst away record in the league this season, having garnered just one point from eight games on their travels. They also have the worst attack (three goals scored) and worst defense (21 goals conceded).

Hull City are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games, winning four and drawing two.

Rotherham have conceded at least two goals in seven of their eight away league games this term.

Hull City vs Rotherham Prediction

Hull City are just one point off the playoff spots and Liam Rosenior's side will look to climb into the top six with a victory against the division's second-worst side.

Another season of struggles is seemingly on the cards for Rotherham United and the South Yorkshire outfit will have to vastly improve their away form to boost their chances of survival.

Hull City have a good recent record against the visitors; we back them to claim maximum points with a routine win.

Prediction: Hull City 2-0 Rotherham United

Hull City vs Rotherham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hull City to score over 1.5 goals