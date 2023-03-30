Hull City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Hull City host Rotherham United at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 1), looking to end their three-game winless run.

The Tigers went into the international break off 1-1 draws with Coventry City and Reading either side of a 3-1 home loss to Burnley. With 47 points from 38 games, the Yorkshire outfit are 15th in the league, having won only 12 times. Promoted from League 1 last summer, Hull sit 11 points clear of the relegation zone and are likely to remain in the Championship for another season.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are in a worse position, languishing five places adrift of Hull and hovering just a point above the relegation zone. After going three games unbeaten, the Millers lost their last two, going down 2-0 to Birmingham City and 2-1 to Preston North End.

Hull City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 74 previous clashes between the two sides, with Rotherham winning 27 and losing 28.

Rotherham last beat Hull in December 2015 (2-0 in the Championship).

Hull have won four of their last five clashes with Rotherham, including their last two, scoring 17 goals and conceding nine.

Having beaten Rotherham 4-2 in their first league clash of the season, Hull are looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 1983-84 season.

Rotherham are winless in five away league games against Hull since a 4-1 win in January 1996.

The visitors have won just two of their last 25 away Championship games, beating Stoke in October and Sheffield United in November this season.

Only four teams have conceded fewer Championship goals than Hull since Liam Rosenior's first game in charge in November.

Hull City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Hull and Rotherham have both seen difficult campaigns in the Championship this season, partly due to a lack of firepower in attack, as they average just over a goal per game. Given their recent spell, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Rotherham United

Hull City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

