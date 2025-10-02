Hull City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Hull City play Sheffield United in the ninth round of games in the Championship. Both sides are languishing at the wrong end of the points table.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Preston North End in midweek. Preston led by two goals inside 10 minutes, thanks to Thierry Small and Michael Smith strikes.

However, the hosts hit back through Oli McBurnie, who scored twice inside 26 minutes in the second half to force a share of the spoils. Following the stalemate, the Tigers are 18th in the standings, with nine points from eight games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield couldn't build on their first win of the season, as they slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Southampton. Tyrese Campbell put the Blades in front inside 28 minutes as they led at the break.

Ross Steward, though, netted a seven-minute brace to turn the game on its head, giving the Saints all three points and Sheffield their seventh defeat in eight games this season. With three points from eight outings, winning one, the Blades continue to languish in rock-bottom.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Hull-Sheffield Championship contest at the MKM Stadium:

Hull City vs Sheffield United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 76 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Hull 35-21 but lost their last meeting, 3-0 at home in the Championship in January.

The aforementioned defeat was Sheffield's first against Hull in eight matchups, winning six, all in the Championship.

Hull have won two of their four competitive home games this season, losing one.

Sheffield's only win this campaign has come on the road, losing four, across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Hull: D-L-W-D-L; Sheffield: L-W-L-L-L

Hull City vs Sheffield United prediction

Both sides have struggled this season, especially Sheffield, who are looking like prime contenders to go down to the third tier after coming within 14 minutes of Premier League promotion in a 2-1 play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

In terms of head-to-head, Sheffield have a significant advantage, but their abysmal start to the campaign doesn't inspire much confidence. The Blades, though, have won on their last four league visits to Hull.

While Wilder's side haven't got going this campaign, they could kickstart their resurgence at a place where they have had recent success, so expect Sheffield to take a slender win.

Prediction: Hull City 0-1 Sheffield United

Hull City vs Sheffield United betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Their last five meetings have had only one team scoring.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Two of Sheffield's last three games have been decided by a solitary goal.)

