Hull City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City host Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having made poor starts to the season so far.

Hull City are currently 21st in the table, having won only one game so far this campaign. Grant McCann's side will know that this is a great opportunity to climb up the table with a win against fellow strugglers Sheffield United on Saturday.

Sheffield United have also won only once in the league this season and are currently 19th in the table. However, Slavisa Jokanovic's side are on a four-game unbeaten streak and will be confident going into the game against Hull City on Saturday.

With both sides needing a win to kickstart their seasons, Saturday's game is sure to be a well-contested matchup.

Hull City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Hull City winning only one.

Sheffield United demolished Hull City 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in April 2019. David McGoldrick scored a brace, while Enda Stevens also got on the scoresheet to secure victory on the night.

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Hull City vs Sheffield United Team News

McGoldrick will be a huge miss for Sheffield United

Hull City

Hull City have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Blackburn last time out.

Alfie Jones and George Honeyman are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alfie Jones, George Honeyman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have a host of players out for the game on Saturday. David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens and Jack O'Connell are all out injured. Meanwhile, Ben Davies is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Injured: David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Enda Stevens, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Ben Davies

Hull City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited - Injury update. 🤕

- Reflecting on Preston. 🤝

- Looking ahead to Hull. 🐯



Slaviša Jokanović's full press conference ahead of Saturday's game. 👇 - Injury update. 🤕

- Reflecting on Preston. 🤝

- Looking ahead to Hull. 🐯



Slaviša Jokanović's full press conference ahead of Saturday's game. 👇

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Di'Shon Bernard, Lewie Coyle; Matt Smith, Richard Smallwood; Keane Lewis-Potter, Greg Docherty, Mallik Wilks; Josh Magennis

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Sam Baldock; John Fleck, Sander Berge; Luke Freeman, Illiman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Hull City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Both sides have been poor this season, but Sheffield United have picked up their performances of late and that should come to the fore in Saturday's game.

Also Read

We predict a tight match, with Sheffield United coming away with a win.

Prediction: Hull City 0-1 Sheffield United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Peter P