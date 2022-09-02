Hull City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Hull City will play host to Sheffield United at the KC Stadium on Sunday in round eight of the EFL Championship.

The Tigers head into the weekend on a run of three wins from three home games this season and will look to march on in the same vein.

Sheffield United Fan Services @SUFCServices 22/23 Home Kit on Sale Now!



Our 22/23 Home Kit is available to purchase online and in-store at the Bramall Lane Superstore and now also at Meadowhall. 🛍 22/23 Home Kit on Sale Now! Our 22/23 Home Kit is available to purchase online and in-store at the Bramall Lane Superstore and now also at Meadowhall. 🛍

Hull were sent crashing down to earth on Tuesday, though, losing 3-1 at Queens Park Rangers. That followed a 3-2 victory over Coventry City on August 27, which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.

The Tigers have picked up three wins, two draws and lost two of their seven games this season. They have collected 11 points and sit 11th in the Championship standings.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited “I had a great conversation with the Gaffer when I came back. He’s been really good. Pulled me when there’s something wrong.



He’s got me in a good place, it’s on me to keep the shirt. He’s gave me trust by playing me, I’ve got to deliver it back for him.”



Lowe on Hecky. 🤝 “I had a great conversation with the Gaffer when I came back. He’s been really good. Pulled me when there’s something wrong.He’s got me in a good place, it’s on me to keep the shirt. He’s gave me trust by playing me, I’ve got to deliver it back for him.”Lowe on Hecky. 🤝 https://t.co/N9SpdrO0aB

Meanwhile, Sheffield have continued their solid early form, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Reading in their last outing.

The Blades are now unbeaten in their last five games, claiming three wins and two draws since their 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup on August 11. Sheffield United are atop the Championship table, picking up 14 points from their opening seven games.

Hull City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

With 32 wins from the last 72 meetings between the two teams, Sheffield have a superior record in this fixture. Hull have picked up 20 wins in this period, while 20 games have ended all square.

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Hull City vs Sheffield United Team News

Hull City

Hull City will be without several key players due to injury. Harvey Vale, Adana Traore and Dimitrios Pelkas could make their debut following their deadline day move.

Injured: Lewie Coyle, Jean Michael Seri, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Ozan Tufan, Brandon Fleming, Dogukan Sinik, Billy Chadwick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited



A place in the First class vs Reading. 🥇A place in the @SkyBetChamp 'Team of the Week' for both Ollie Norwood & Anel Ahmedhodžić. First class vs Reading. 🥇A place in the @SkyBetChamp 'Team of the Week' for both Ollie Norwood & Anel Ahmedhodžić. 👏🏆 https://t.co/sszQLNlg2q

Sheffield United

Like their hosts, Sheffield will be without a host of first-team players for this clash because of injury.

Injured: John Fleck, Ciaran Clark, Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City vs Sheffield United Predicted XIs

Hull City (3-5-2): Matt Ingram; Tobias Figueiredo, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones; Cyrus Christie, Ryan Woods, Ryan Longman, Regan Slater, Callum Elder; Oscar Estupinan, Tyler Smith

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Wesley Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Norrington-Davies; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Max Lowe; Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBurnie

Hull City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield have flown out of the blocks this season and will look to maintain their fine run of form. They are unbeaten in their last four games against the Tigers, claiming three wins and a draw. So they should come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Sheffield United

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav