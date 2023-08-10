Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Hull City host Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadum on Saturday (August 12) in the EFL Championship on matchday two of the 2023-24 season.

It's been a terrible start to the new campaign for the Tigers, who have lost both games. In their opening league game, Hull lost 2-1 to Norwich City, who came from behind to secure all three points, including a 96th-minute winner from Adam Idah.

Days later, Liam Rosenior's side went down to Doncaster Rovers by an identical scoreline at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Once again, Hull went in front early on but relinquished their lead to return empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Sheffield lost 2-1 to Southampton in their first Championship game in two years. The Owls nearly drew the game, with Lee Gregory canceling out Adam Armstrong's early opener, but Che Adams popped up with a winner for the Saints with three minutes remaining.

On Wednesday, Sheffield escaped an embarrassing loss to Stockport County in the Carabao Cup, forcing a shootout after equalising in the 97th minute before prevailing 4-1 on penalties.

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hull have won their last three league games against Sheffield without conceding and are looking to win four in a row for the first time.

Sheffield have won three of their last 16 league games against Hull and haven't beaten the Tigers since a 1-0 win in April 2018.

Hull have won their first home league game in six of the last eight seasons.

Sheffield lost 2-1 to Southampton in their first league game of this season but haven't lost their opening two league games since 2013-14 season.

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Neither Hull nor Sheffield have impressed this season, looking shaky in their opening league game and enduring tough outings in the cup. The Tigers have enjoyed a good run lately against the Owls, but this one could end in a draw.

Prediction: Hull 1-1 Sheffield

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes