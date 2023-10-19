Hull City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Hull City and Southampton battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 12 clash on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Millwall before the international break. Duncan Whitmore and Joe Bryan scored for the Lions before Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Adama Traore netted for the visitors.

Southampton, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in their last outing, in a 1-1 home draw with Rotherham United. Stuart Armstrong and Jordan Hugill scored in either half to cancel each other out.

The stalemate left the Saints in tenth place in the points table, having garnered 17 points from 11 games. Hull, meanwhile, are level on points and one spot ahead of Southampton on goal difference.

Hull City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 60 times. Southampton lead 24-15.

This is their first meeting since April 2017 when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw en route Hull's Premier League relegation.

Four of their last five meetings have produed less than three goals.

Hull are unbeaten at home in nine league games since Aptil, winning three..

Southampton secured their first clean sheet of the season in their win over Stoke City.

Hull have scored more than once in one of their last 10 league games at home.

Southampton have the joint-second worst defence in the league this season, conceding 21 goals in 11 games.

Hull City vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton started the season as one of the favourites for promotion, and their early-season form has backed up this claim. However, a string of four straight losses plummeted them down the standings, but they have rebounded with a three-game unbeaten run.

Hull, for their part, have been left frustrated by a series of draws at home. However, with just one point separating them from the playoff spot, they have added incentive to go all out for the win.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hull 1-1 Southampton

Hull City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals