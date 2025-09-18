Hull City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Hull City will invite Southampton to MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both teams have registered just one win in the league thus far and are separated by just one point in the league standings.

Ad

Hull ended their losing streak in the league after two games as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea City in their first game back since the international break. Oli McBurnie scored in the 45th minute and John Egan added a stoppage-time equalizer.

The visitors saw their winless streak in the league extend to four games last week, playing out a goalless draw against Portsmouth. They failed to score for the first time across all competitions this season and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Ad

Trending

Hull City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 62 times in all competitions. The Saints have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 25 wins. Hull have 16 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 campaign of the Championship, and both teams registered 2-1 away wins.

The hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 11 goals in five games.

Hull City have seen conclusive results in their last four home games in the Championship, recording two wins.

Southampton are unbeaten in away games this season, recording two wins while keeping two clean sheets.

Four of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The last seven Championship meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording five wins.

The Saints are unbeaten in their last five Championship away games, playing out three draws.

Ad

Hull City vs Southampton Prediction

The Tigers are winless in their last three games, conceding nine goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost four of their last five home games in this fixture, failing to score in three.

Semi Ajayi and Matt Crooks remain sidelined with injuries, while Liam Millar faces a race against time to prove his fitness. Mohamed Belloumi is expected to return after a lengthy injury spell.

Ad

The Saints have lost just one of their seven competitive games this season, with that defeat registered at home last month. They have scored five goals in their last two away games in all competitions and will look to build on that form.

Cameron Archer and Welington are confirmed absentees for the visitors, while Flynn Downes is a doubt.

The visitors have a good recent away record in this fixture, and considering Hull's poor defensive form, we back the Saints to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Southampton

Hull City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More