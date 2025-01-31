Hull City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February, 2025

Hull City lock horns with Stoke City in the 30th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Ruben Selles' Hull are fresh off a 3-0 win at high-flying Sheffield United last weekend. After Matt Crooks' sixth-minute opener, Matty Jacob put the visitors two goals to the good midway through the second period.

Harrison Burrows' 88th-minute own goal confirmed the three points for the Tigers, who moved out of the relegation zone. With their second win in three games, Selles' side are 19th in the points table, with 29 points from as many games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a goalless home draw with Oxford United in their previous outing. The Potters had four shots on target - the same as Hull - and were dominated on possession but managed a share of the spoils.

The stalemate lifted Stoke up to 20th in the points table, just behind Hull on goal difference, with 29 points from as many games, winning six.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Hull-Stoke Championship clash at the MKM Stadium:

Hull City vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 77 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Hull 35-22, including a 3-1 home loss in their previous clash in the Championship in September 2024.

Both teams have won twice apiece in their last five meetings - all in the Championship.

Hull have won just once in 12 home games across competitions, losing six, including the last two.

Stoke have one road win - in extra time (in the FA Cup) - in their last eight games across competitions, losing four, including the last one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Hull: W-L-W-L-D; Stoke: D-L-D-W-D

Hull City vs Stoke City prediction

Both sides have struggled this season, as is evident in their respective standings, especially Hull, who are just out of the relegation zone heading into the business end of the season.

In terms of head-to-head, Stoke hold a slender advantage and have won their last three away league games without conceding. Hull, though, will be buoyed with their comprehensive win over Sheffield in their previous outing as they look to register a rare home win.

Neither side are in great recent form - especially Hull at home or Stoke away - so a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Hull City 0-0 Stoke City

Hull City vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Hull to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in two of their last three games - all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in five of their last seven meetings in the fixture.)

