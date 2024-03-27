Hull City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Hull City lock horns with Stoke City in round 39 of the Championship on Friday (March 29).

Liam Rosenior's Hull are coming off a 2-2 home draw with erstwhile Championship leaders Leicester City in their last outing. Fabio Carvalho gave the Tigers a 16th-minute lead, which was cancelled out by Jamie Vardy from the spot 15 minutes later.

Hull were back in front at the hour mark through Anass Zaroury, but the lead lasted just two minutes, as Vardy hauled the 2016 Premier League champions back on level terms. The Tigers are seventh in the standings, three points off sixth-placed Norwich City (61) in the final playoff spot, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Steven Schumacher's Stoke lost 3-0 at home to promotion-chasing Norwich in their last outing. Josh Sargent, Gabriel Sara and Ashley Barnes were the scorers as the Potters remain 19th in the points table, only two points off the relegation zone.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Hull-Stoke Championship contest:

Hull City vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 75 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Hull 34-21.

Hull have only one win in their last six meetings with Stoke. But that came in their most recent clash earlier this season, which the Tigers won 3-1 away.

The Tigers have won just once in five home games, losing once.

Stoke have won just once in five outings on the road, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Hull: D-D-D-D-W; Stoke: L-W-L-W-L

Hull City vs Stoke City prediction

The two sides have had vastly different campaigns. While Hull are firmly in the race for the promotion playoffs, Stoke are staring at a likely relegation dogfight to stay afloat.

Hull are unbeaten in seven games across competitions but have drawn their last four. Meanwhile, Stoke have alternated wins and defeats in their last five outings. Recent head-to-head record is firmly in favour of Stoke, despite losing their meeting this season.

Considering that Hull haven't won in a while, the trend could continue in a high-scoring stalemate.

Pick: Hull 2-2 Stoke

Hull City vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Hull to keep a clean sheet: No (The Tigers have just one shutout in eight games.)

Tip-3: Over 3 goals: Yes (Three of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals.)