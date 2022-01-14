Hull City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of progressing into the fourth round of the FA Cup, Stoke City visit the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City in the EFL Championship on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game on a five-game winless run and will be seeking to end this dry spell and pull clear of the relegation places.

Hull City were dumped out of the FA Cup last Saturday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Everton in extra time.

Grant McCann’s men now turn to the EFL Championship where they are on a four-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing twice since November’s 2-1 win over Millwall.

With 23 points from 24 games, Hull City are currently 19th on the table, just four points and three spots above the relegation places

Meanwhile, Stoke City made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Leyton Orient on Sunday.

Prior to that, Michael O'Neill’s side were on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and falling to successive defeats against Derby County and Preston North End.

Stoke City will be somewhat delighted by their performance this season as they sit in eighth place with 35 points from 24 games, five points off the playoffs places with a game in hand.

Hull City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 32 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides. Hull City have picked up 20 wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-L-D-D

Stoke City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Hull City vs Stoke City Team News

Hull City

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Lewis Coyle and Joshua Emmanuel, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City head into the game with a relatively long absentee list as the likes of Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Tyler Smith

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham (GK); Morgan Fox, Thomas Edwards, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Hull City vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City will head into the game in sky-high spirits after ending their three-game winless run and progressing into the next round of the FA Cup last time out. They face an out-of-sorts Hull City side who are struggling for form at the moment and we anticipate they will come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Stoke City

Edited by Manas Mitul