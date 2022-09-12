Hull City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Hull City and Stoke City go head-to-head at the KC Stadium on Tuesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The Potters head into the midweek game on a run of three consecutive wins against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Hull City



Óscar Estupiñán has been nominated for August's



Óscar Estupiñán has been nominated for August's @SkyBetChamp Player of the Month!

Hull City were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Sheffield United last Sunday.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers when the sides met on August 30.

With 11 points from eight games, the Tigers are currently 12th in the EFL Championship standings, but could rise as high as fourth place with all three points on Tuesday.

Hull City



Wishing you a speedy recovery,



Shota Arveladze has confirmed that Benjamin Tetteh will be out of action for a number of weeks through injury.

Stoke City, on the other hand, were condemned to a 2-1 defeat by Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Prior to that, they picked up their first win of the season when they saw off Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on August 27, before holding out for a 1-1 draw with Swansea City four days later.

With eight points from eight games, Stoke City are currently 20th in the league table, level on points with Birmingham City and Cardiff City.

Hull City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke City head into the weekend with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 33 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides. Hull City have picked up 20 wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Stoke City Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Hull City vs Stoke City Team News

Hull City

Hull City will be without a host of first-team players for this weekend’s clash through injury.

Injured: Benjamin Tetteh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Brandon Fleming, Dogukan Sinik, Billy Chadwick

Suspended: None

Hull City



Keane has been involved with the



Keane has been involved with the @tigerstrust for over 10 years!

Stoke City

The visitors will take to the pitch without Josh Laurent, Josh Tymon, Harry Clarke and Harry Souttar, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Josh Laurent, Josh Tymon, Harry Clarke, Harry Souttar

Suspended: None

Hull City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Tobias Figueiredo, Jacob Greaves; Lewie Coyle, Callum Elder, Ryan Woods, Regan Slater; Ozan Tufan, Benjamin Tetteh, Oscar Estupinan

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Connor Taylor, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tariqe Fosu, Jordan Thompson, Gavin Kilkenny, Lewis Baker, William Smallbone; Jacob Brown, Liam Delap

Hull City vs Stoke City Prediction

With just three points separating Hull City and Stoke City in the league standings, we expect a thrilling contest, with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hull City 1-1 Stoke City

