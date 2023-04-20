Hull City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

Hull City lock horns with Watford at the MKM Stadium in round 44 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 22). The Hornets are without a win in eight away games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

The hosts' woeful form on the road continued, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in midweek. The Tigers have now gone nine away games without a win, losing four, since kicking off the year with a 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic. With 53 points, Hull are 16th in the Championship, level on points with Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Watford were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Cardiff City at home. That followed a 2-0 win over Bristol City on April 15, which snapped their run of four-game winless run.

With 59 points from 42 games, Chris Wilder’s side are 12th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed Swansea City and five points off the playoff places.

Hull City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 17 wins from the last 45 meetings, Watford hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Watford have picked up five fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Hull are unbeaten in ten of their last 12 games against the Hornets, claiming seven wins, since March 2008.

Wigan are winless in eight away games, losing five since kicking off the year with a 1-0 win at Norwich City.

Hull City vs Watford Prediction

Hull City and Watford have struggled in recent weeks and head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Both sides are in similar form, so they could hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hull 1-1 Watford

Hull City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes)

Poll : 0 votes