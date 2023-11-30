Hull City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Hull City will welcome Watford to the MKM Stadium for an EFL Championship round 19 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a thumping 4-1 victory over Rotherham United at the same venue in midweek. Tyler Morton, Jaden Philogene and Scott Twine all scored to give the Tigers a three-goal lead at the break while Philogene completed his brace three minutes into the second half.

Watford, meanwhile, completed a stunning comeback in a 3-2 home win over Norwich City. Danny Batth and Hwang Ui-Jo scored to give the Canaries a 2-0 lead by the 12th minute. However, Ismael Kone and Mileta Rajovic scored within three minutes of each other to ensure the game was level at the break. Yaser Asprilla completed the comeback with his 77th-minute strike.

The win saw the Hornets climb above their visitors to 13th spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 18 games. Hull City are sixth with 30 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Hull City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Hull City lead 18-12, while 16 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Hull claimed a 1-0 home win.

The last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Watford's victory over Norwich City was the first time they have won a game this season after conceding first.

Watford have lost just one of their last eight league games, winning four matches in this sequence.

Hull City vs Watford Prediction

Hull City occupy the final playoff spots and Liam Rosenior will charge his side to consolidate their spot with a win here.

Watford have had a resurgence in recent months, with their comeback victory over Norwich City highlighting the growing confidence in their camp. However, Ismael Valerien's side need to improve on their away record as they continue their slow march towards the top six.

Hull City have won their last three home games on the bounce and we are backing the East Yorkshire outfit to make it four with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hull City 1-0 Watford

Hull City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hull City to win either half