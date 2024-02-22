Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Hull City host West Bromwich Albion at the MKM Stadium on Saturday (February 24) in the Championship.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form, winning 2-1 over high-flying Southampton in their last game. They led 2-0 at the break through Anass Zaroury and Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho, which eventually proved enough.

Hull are sixth in the league table with 54 points from 33 games. They sit a point and a place behind West Brom, who are in playoff contention. They beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 in their last game, with three players scoring in the last 30 minutes.

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Hull and West Brom, who lead 28-20.

West Brom have won all but one of their last eight games in the fixture.

Hull are without a clean sheet in four games.

The Baggies have conceded 32 goals in the Championship this season. Only Leeds United and league leaders Leicester City (26) have conceded fewer.

Only seven of the Tigers' 16 league wins this season have come at home.

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Hull are on a three-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games. They have, however, won just one of their last four home matches.

West Brom, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last five. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Hull 1-1 West Brom

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of West Brom's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Hull's last four games.)