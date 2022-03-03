Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Hull City are set to play West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship.

Hull City come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Grant McCann's Peterborough United in the league. A first-half goal from striker Tyler Smith and a second-half brace from young attacker Keane Lewis-Potter secured the win for Shota Arveladze's Hull City.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Russell Martin's Swansea City in the EFL Championship. Second-half goals from Dutch forward Joel Piroe and right-back Cyrus Christie sealed the deal for Swansea City.

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, West Bromwich Albion hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn four.

Hull City @HullCity



Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 🤙



#hcafc Unreal support away from home yet again!Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 🤙 Unreal support away from home yet again! 👏Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 🤙#hcafc https://t.co/eW8JPYeg04

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with West Bromwich Albion beating Hull City 1-0. A second-half goal from former Huddersfield Town attacker Karlan Grant ensured victory for West Bromwich Albion.

Hull City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-D-L

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-D-L

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Hull City

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze will be unable to call upon the services of Finnish forward Marcus Forss, right-backs Josh Emmanuel and Lewie Coyle and full-back Randell Williams. There are doubts over the availability of young Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, Australian left-back Callum Elder, experienced striker Tom Eaves and midfielder Andrew Cannon.

Injured: Josh Emmanuel, Lewie Coyle, Marcus Forss, Randell Williams

Doubtful: Nathan Baxter, Callum Elder, Tom Eaves, Andrew Cannon, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion will be without young American striker Daryl Dike and defender Kean Bryan. Other than there are no known issues and manager Steve Bruce is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kean Bryan, Daryl Dike

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matt Ingram, Di'Shon Bernard, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves, Regan Slater, Richie Smallwood, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Tyler Smith

Hull City @HullCity @brandonflemingg Peterborough:



⏱️ 90 minutes

2 assists

2 key passes

3 tackles

4 dribbles



#hcafc Peterborough:⏱️ 90 minutes2 assists2 key passes3 tackles4 dribbles 💫 @brandonflemingg 🆚 Peterborough:⏱️ 90 minutes🅰️ 2 assists 🎯 2 key passes 💪 3 tackles ⚡️ 4 dribbles #hcafc https://t.co/hqkpFVkOjo

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Andy Carroll

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Hull City are currently 19th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Their current form does not inspire confidence, and they will surely like to put more distance between them and the relegation spots.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. The season has not gone according to plan for the Baggies, who started the 2021/22 campaign with the aim of returning to the Premier League.

A draw seems ideal.

Prediction: Hull City 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Edited by Abhinav Anand