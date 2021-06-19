Hungary 1-1 France: 5 Talking points as mediocre France drop points against determined hosts | UEFA Euro 2020

Hungary's dogged defensive display at the Puskás Aréna in their UEFA Euro 2020 Group F fixture against France earned them a huge point. They held the EURO 2016 finalists to a 1-1 draw.

The draw delayed qualification for France and added a twist to the race for the top two spots in this edition's "Group of Death". France had more possession and more shots than the hosts but were unable to find the back of the net until the 66th minute, as Hungary displayed amazing solidarity at the back.

Attila Fiola was the goalscorer for Hungary as he beat Hugo Lloris at the near post to finish off a great move from the home team. The goal just before the break came as a shock to France who had been very dominant until that moment.

Kylian Mbappe was in the thick of things and created multiple chances for Karim Benzema and Griezmann. He provided a back-of-the-leg flick to Benzema, who sliced the ball away from the target.

Antoine Griezmann scored from Mbappe's deflected cross to restore parity in the 66th minute. Despite 15 attempts, only four were on target, which was a result of Hungary's tight defending.

As France struggle to find the back of the net in the European Championship this year, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Antoine Griezmann scores in the third consecutive major competition for France

Hungary v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the most consistent players for France in recent years. He proved his worth for the national team for the umpteenth time after scoring the equalizing goal for Les Bleus.

He was a central figure in their EURO 2016 and FIFA World Cup 2018 campaigns, ending as the top scorer for the national team in both competitions. It was only a matter of time before he opened his account in the ongoing tournament.

The Barcelona star also marked his 50th consecutive appearance for the national team. Griezmann ensured the landmark appearance was a memorable one as his second-half strike earned a valuable point for the 2018 World Champions.

#4 Brave Hungary frustrate France's formidable attack

Hungary v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Hungary earned an important point against France in the Group F fixture as they defended with all their might to deny the match-winning goal to the visitors despite Les Blues' best efforts.

Hungary opened the scoring in this game, with Attila Fiola scoring the goal against the run of play in first half injury time. Chances were few and far between for the hosts, who spent more time chasing the ball than with the ball, covering 106 km as a team.

Hungary defended superbly and ensured that the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Griezmann did not have enough time and space in the box to even take an extra touch. Peter Gulacsi also made three crucial saves in the game.

Hungary's determined performance against France was a great reward to the home fans who created a remarkable environment at the Puskás Aréna for this EURO fixture.

