Hungary 1-1 France: France Player ratings as Les Bleus split points with Hungary | UEFA Euro 2020

France missed a chance to seal their Round of 16 berth at Euro 2020, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary, who clinched the first point of their campaign.

However, France still sit atop Group F but could drop to second if Portugal avoid defeat against Germany later on Saturday. The reigning world champions kept possession of the ball for large swathes in the first half. They also created more of the chances, but Hungary threatened to break on a few occasions.

Much against the run of play, it was home team that took the lead in Budapest just before half-time. Attila Fiola cushioned a header for striker Rolland Sallai, who flicked the ball to send Fiola through on goal.

The 31-year-old did not disappoint, breaking away from the French defenders before slotting past Lloris to give Hungary a surprise lead.

France came into the second half with renewed vigour and once again pegged their opponents back. They bagged their equaliser in the 66th minute after Lloris sent a long ball upfield for Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain man did well to hold the ball high up the pitch and wait for support before drilling a low cross for Antoine Griezmann to tuck home.

France pushed for a winner. But profligacy and dogged defending by Hungary saw both teams claim a share of the spoils. Les Bleus next face reigning champions Portugal in their final group stage fixture on Wednesday, where they'll look to clinch top spot, which could be up for grabs.

Hungary, meanwhile, face Germany on the same day, where a win could see them advance to the next stage of the tournament. On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of France players in the game.

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

He failed to shield his near post for Hungary's opener. The captain was not called on for much action after that and made two routine saves. Lloris did very well to kickstart France's attack with a long ball en route to their equaliser.

Benjamin Pavard - 6/10

The Bayern Munich defender was sucked in for pace needlessly and was beaten far too easily by the more hungry Fiola en route to Hungary's first goal. He repeatedly offered himself as an outlet for attack but could not create much.

France's winless streak against Hungary in the Euros continues 😬 pic.twitter.com/SbEabNZgeM — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2021

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.5/10

A composed figure at the back, Kimpembe looked assured both on and off the ball. He completed 100% of his aerial duels and long balls for France.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Varane closed down Sallai in the build-up to Hungary's goal but failed to win the ball. That left acres of space behind for Fiola to exploit. However, Varane looked calm for most periods of the game and came close to clinching a late winner for France.

Lucas Digne - 6.5/10

Making his first start in the competition, Digne looked very lively in the early stages of the game as he looked to play in crosses into the box. However, his involvement wore off as the game went on, although he was very sound defensively.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante was once again energetic in midfield for France as his tireless runs foiled numerous Hungary attacks. The Chelsea man won a joint team-high eight duels and also completed four tackles and as many interceptions.

N’Golo Kanté vs. #HUN:



◉= Most tackles (4)

◉ Most interceptions (4)



He also won 100% of his aerial duels (2/2) and completed 100% of his long balls (4/4). pic.twitter.com/612dfxNpao — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2021

Paul Pogba - 6/10

France's 'Man of the Match' in their opening game found it difficult to influence proceedings against Hungary with the same authority. Pogba tried to create something tangible for his side but was thwarted. He lost possession a game-high 20 times before he was replaced by Tolisso late on in the second half.

No #FRA player made more tackles (4) or was fouled more times (4) than Paul Pogba vs. #HUN.



Getting stuck in. pic.twitter.com/jX75xiapRq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 19, 2021

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

The Juventus midfielder had a very quiet afternoon as he failed to get in tune with the pace of the game. Rabiot was France's first substitution of the game; he was replaced by Ousmane Dembele before the hour mark.

Antoine Griezmann - 7.5/10

France's best player by a mile, Griezmann once again showed why he is so integral to France. He scored the equaliser for Les Bleus after latching onto a loose ball in the box and rifling it past the Hungary goalkeeper. He created a game-high three chances while also completing a game-high 11 long balls.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

He created a massive chance for Benzema, who failed to convert. Mbappe came close to scoring in the second half but only managed to shoot straight at Gulacsi. He was very lively all game as he looked to take on his man.

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid star squandered perhaps the biggest chance of the first half as he failed to connect with the ball after being set up by Mbappe. Benzema showed his nifty footwork and glimpses of his ability on occasions. But he could not make the desired impact before he was substituted in the 76th minute.

Player Ratings of France substitutes

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/10

He came on for the final half-hour of the game and was very electric, hitting the post with his first few touches of the ball. Dembele's effectiveness, though, wore off quickly, as he was double-marked by Hungary. He returned to the bench in the 87th minute after picking up an injury.

Corentin Tolisso - 6.5/10

Tolisso came on for Pogba and was far tidier in possession than the Manchester United midfielder. Tolisso kept France's attack ticking as they looked for a late winner.

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

He came on alongside Tolisso, but the Hungarian defence ensured the Chelsea man was starved of possession.

Only four players have scored 7+ goals at the men’s European Championships:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (11)

🇫🇷 Michel Platini (9)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer (7)

🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann (7) 🆕



Griezy-peasy. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/8EpCQtU1BU — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 19, 2021

Thomas Lemar - 5/10

Lemar came on late for the injured Dembele but could not impact the game against Hungary.

