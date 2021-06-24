Hungary 2-2 Germany: Player ratings as Joachim Low’s men book a place in the knockout stages with hard-earned draw | UEFA Euro 2020

Germany booked their ticket for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 after holding Hungary to a nerve-wracking 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Die Mannschaft came into the game off the back of an impressive 4-2 victory over Portugal and needed at least a point to make it into the next round. Hungary, on the other hand, had picked up one point from their previous two games and had to win the tie to make it out of Group F.

The Hungarians began the game on the front foot, maintaining their strict defensive structure, while also probing the German defense.

Marco Rossi's men took a shock first-half lead through Adam Szalai. The Hungary skipper guided his header goalwards from a pin-point cross from Roland Sallai.

Germany restored parity in the 66th minute. Chelsea star Kai Havertz pounced on a poor defensive mistake from Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to cushion his header into an empty net.

However, the Hungarians took their second lead of the game, scoring straight from kickoff following Havertz’s goal. Andras Schafer was sent in by Szalai and he headed past an onrushing Manuel Neuer to make it 2-1 with a quarter of the match to play.

With Germany desperate for a way back into the game, head coach Joachim Low threw in the kitchen sink. He brought on a host of attacking players, including Timo Werner, Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka.

The move paid off as Goretzka drilled a low shot through the crowded Hungarian box and into the back of the net in the 84th minute. The midfielder's goal forced a share of the spoils as the Germans finished the group stage with four points.

The result saw Germany rise to second place in Group F. They finished above Portugal, who drew 2-2 with group winners France, on goal difference.

Germany - Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 5/10

The Bayern Munich man was easily beaten by Szalai for the opening goal of the game after the Hungarian connected on a superb cross from Sallai. There was nothing Neuer could have done about the second goal, as he was let down by a lapse in concentration by his defenders.

Matthias Ginter - 6/10

The German was effective in keeping play ticking down the right flank. He often marauded forward to help his attackers and was accurate with his passes. Ginter completed 94.7% of his 107 passes attempted. He was replaced by striker Kevin Volland as Germany searched for an equalizer.

Mats Hummels - 6.5/10

Hummels put in a decent performance at the heart of Germany’s defense. He came close to scoring when he rattled the crossbar with a thumping header in the first half. However, Hummels failed to follow his marker leading to Hungary’s opening goal and was often beaten for pace in the game.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6.5/10

He performed his defensive duties diligently whenever called to action and provided an outlet for Germany down the left flank. Rudiger made one tackle and one clearance in the game, and won all but one of his aerial duels.

Joshua Kimmich - 6.5/10

Playing on the right side of Germany’s midfield four, Kimmich put in an industrious performance. He created three chances for his side and won four of his eight ground duels attempted.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

The Manchester City man had a quiet outing by his standards. While he kept Germany ticking at the center of the park, he ultimately failed to create anything in attack. He finished with no chances created, no shots on target and no attempted crosses before he was hooked off in the 58th minute.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

A superb outing from the Real Madrid superstar. Kroos dictated the pace and tempo of play for Germany and linked up well with his frontmen. The midfielder also came close to scoring in the late stages of the game but fired his shot wide.

Robin Gosens - 6/10

The Atalanta man failed to replicate his stellar performance from last time out. While he was neat and tidy in possession, Gosens failed to make a telling impact down the left flank before he was substituted late in the second half.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz put in a solid shift for Germany. He linked up well with his teammates in his usual manner, constantly causing the Hungarian defenders with his ability to find pockets of space. The Chelsea midfielder scored Germany’s first goal of the game as he cushioned his header into an empty net after Hungary goalkeeper Gulacsi fluffed his clearance.

Leroy Sané - 5.5/10

Sane was a shadow of his former self in the game as he failed to make a telling contribution on the right flank. He was guilty of several wayward passes and crosses, and failed to create goalscoring chances for his frontmen.

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Playing in an unfamiliar false-nine role, the Bayern Munich star struggled to hit his stride in the game. Gnabry finished with no shots on target before he was replaced by Thomas Muller as Germany opted for fresh ideas in attack.

Substitutes

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

The super sub came off the bench in the 58th minute for Gundogan and made an immediate impact. He restored parity for Low's side with a fiercely drilled shot in the 84th minute.

Thomas Muller - 5/10

The Bayern Munich forward came on in the 67th minute for Serge Gnabry. Muller was largely kept at bay by a resilient Hungary defence, but did seem to marginally improve Germany after coming on.

Timo Werner - 5/10

Werner was the second of Germany's 67th minute double change. He replaced Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz and had 18 touches on the ball. Werner also played a role in Germany's equalizer. His shot was defelected into the path of Leon Goretzka, who made no mistake in firing the ball home.

Jamal Musiala - 6/10

The Bayern Munich youngster came on for Robin Gosens with eight minutes remaining on the clock. Musiala injected fresh life into Germany's attack with his constant pressing. He also played a vital part in the equalizer by squaring the ball into the box from the left flank.

Kevin Volland - 5/10

He came on in the 82nd minute for Ginter and made no telling contribution in the game.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Anantaajith Ra