Hungary vs France Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 22 of UEFA Euro 2020

France are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they lock horns with Hungary in an important Group F clash at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Saturday. France have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Hungary are the weakest team in Group F on paper and will need a miracle to win this match. The Magyars gave a good account of themselves against Portugal but their late collapse makes this weekend's fixture a must-win game for Hungary.

France, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 and have one of the best squads in the world at the moment. Les Bleus edged Germany to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this game.

Hungary vs France Head-to-Head

France lost several games against Hungary in the early part of the 20th century and have a surprisingly poor historical record against the Magyars, with only eight victories from 23 matches. Hungary have managed 12 victories against France but will have to play out of their skins to add to that tally this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2005 and ended in a 2-1 victory for France. Les Bleus have grown in stature in recent years and are the favourites to win this match.

Hungary form guide: W-D-W-W-W

France form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Hungary vs France: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

France have an excellent squad

While Hungary might have the edge as far as the overall head-to-head record is concerned, France have not lost a game to the Magyars in an astonishing 45 years. Les Bleus have managed five consecutive victories against Hungary, scoring 12 goals in the process.

France manager Didier Deschamps is on the verge of an astonishing record at the Euros this year. If Les Bleus do manage to win the competition, Deschamps will become the only individual in history to have won the World Cup and the Euros both as a player and as a manager.

Euro 2020: France were pre-tournament favourites. Nothing has changed | By @GFFN https://t.co/r2hcnZifRr — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 18, 2021

Hungary have lost only one of their last 12 matches and can pack a powerful punch on their day. The Magyars have their work cut out for their in Group F, however, and will need a miracle to qualify for the knock-outs at Euro 2020.

Karim Benzema is one of France's many star players going into this game but has shockingly never scored at the Euros. The Real Madrid striker will be intent on ticking this particular box against Hungary on Saturday.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi