Hungary vs Portugal Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 11 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 features some of the biggest games in the group stages this week as Portugal begin their campaign with a match against Hungary at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams find themselves in the group of death at Euro 2020 and will need to win this game.

Hungary are the weakest team on paper in Group F but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. The Magyars have good players in their ranks but will need a miracle to overcome the likes of Portugal, France, and Germany and secure qualification.

Portugal, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 and have assembled a star-studded squad this year. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes can singlehandedly win matches on their day and will be intent on defending their Euro crown this summer.

A blow for #POR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 14, 2021

Hungary vs Portugal Head-to-Head

Portugal have a predictably excellent record against Portugal and have won nine games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams. Hungary have never defeated Portugal in an official fixture and will have to play out of their skins at the Euros this week.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Portugal. Andre Silva scored the winning goal on the day and will want to get on the scoresheet again in this fixture.

Hungary form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Portugal form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Hungary vs Portugal: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Portugal have an excellent squad

Portugal have shockingly failed to win the opening game at their last five major international tournaments and will want to end what is a decidedly unwanted streak against Hungary this week. The Portuguese were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Iceland at Euro 2016 and went on to play a thrilling 3-3 draw against Spain in the 2018 World Cup.

Apart from the UEFA Nations League, Portugal's brilliant Euro 2016 victory was their first trophy in a major international tournament. Os Navegadores edged France to a narrow victory in the final in 2016 and will have to face Les Bleus yet again in the group stage this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 104th international goal as Portugal swatted Israel aside last week and could potentially shatter Ali Daei's all-time goalscoring record this month. The Iranian striker scored 109 goals for his nation and Ronaldo is now only six strikes away from yet another legendary landmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo is six goals away from breaking Ali Daei's record (109) as the man with the most goals in international football history.



Another record could tumble at #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/INlVqOatBh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 9, 2021

Hungary are unbeaten in their last 11 matches and can pack a powerful punch on their day. The Magyars have their work cut out for their in Group F, however, and will need a miracle to qualify for the knock-outs at Euro 2020.

Portugal have a stellar record in the Euros and have been defeated on only one occasion in their last 22 matches. The Iberian giants are one of the favourites to win the tournament and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi