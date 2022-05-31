"I am 100% sure of that"- Ajax defender Jurrien Timber breaks silence on future amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United transfer target Jurrien Timber has said that he is confident he can develop at Ajax but has remained coy on his future with the Dutch giants.

United are expected to undergo a massive rebuild under the guidance of Erik ten Hag this summer. Ten Hag is likely to attempt to bolster United's back-line as the club's defensive displays were one of the main reasons behind their downfall last season.

The right-back position is seen as an area where the club can improve as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have failed to consolidate their positions. Wan-Bissaka suffered a massive slump in form last season and was heavily criticized for his lack of output in attack. Dalot replaced the 24-year-old in Manchester United's starting line-up but lacked consistency and defensive solidity.

Jurrien Timber was one of the standout players for Ajax last season as he helped the club win the Eredivisie title. Mainly a centre-back, Timber can also function as a right-back, making him an attractive prospect. The Netherlands international has opened the door to a move away from Ajax as he believes he can continue to develop 'at other clubs too'.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Timber told Telegraaf:

"Ofocurse I can still develop myself at Ajaz, I am 100% sure of that. I don't have the feeling that I am done at this club. But I can develop myself at other clubs too."

Jurrien Timber scored three goals and provided two assists in 43 appearances for Ajax last season.

He could be tempted to join Manchester United as he would be playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football. The 20-year-old will also reunite with former Ajax headcoach Erik ten Hag, under whom Timber made his senior debut during the 2019-20 campaign.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to sign Villarreal star

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Ten Hag will be keen to sign a centre-back this summer after witnessing Harry Maguire's dismal displays last season. The England international endured arguably one of the worst seasons of his professional career and became a scapegoat at Old Trafford towards the end of the season.

Victor Lindelof, on the other hand, lacks the consistency and physical presence required to be a regular starter for the Red Devils. According to the Guardian, Ten Hag is believed to be monitoring Villarreal star Pau Torres.

The Spaniard has been in sensational form over the last couple of years. He helped the Spanish side win the 2020-21 Europa League and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. He also played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer. Torres' defensive qualities and passing ability make him the ideal transfer target for Ten Hag.

