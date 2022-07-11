“I admire him as a coach” – Arsenal midfielder confirms he is tempted to join Roma after holding talks with Mourinho

Out-of-favor Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has admitted that he has held talks with AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho, confirming that he could very well return to Italy this summer.

The Gunners signed Torreira from Sampdoria in 2018. He impressed onlookers with his commanding midfield play in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium. But things soon took a turn for the worse.

Following a string of unconvincing displays in the 2019-20 campaign, he was loaned out to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020. Upon his return to Arsenal at the start of last season, he was loaned out again, this time to Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

Torreira performed admirably in the 2021-22 campaign for Fiorentina, recording five goals and two assists in 35 matches in all competitions.The Serie A outfit were expected to make his stay permanent. But Fiorentina passed on the offer after haggling to lower the fee (according to the Mirror), causing Torreira to return and take part in Arsenal’s pre-season preparations.

The Uruguayan is currently with Arteta’s squad, but his permanent return to Italy could still be very much on the cards. Speaking to Uruguayan media (via the Mirror), Torreira confirmed holding talks with Roma boss Mourinho, whom he admires.

He said:

“Roma? Yes, there is a possibility. I spoke to Mourinho a while ago. I admire him as a coach. It's an opportunity that tempts me a lot, but it's not easy.”

Since joining Arsenal four years back, Torreira has appeared in 89 matches for the Gunners, recording four goals and six assists across competitions.

Arsenal reject Lucas Torreira could thrive at Roma

Arteta may not have Torreira in his plans, but the 26-year-old possesses the quality to make a name for himself at a renowned European club. Roma could very well be the club where he will thrive.

Mourinho has always preferred strong, technically astute midfielders. Torreira effortlessly ticks both boxes. He is also incredibly industrious and knows the league very well.

Lucas Torreira #LT14 @LTorreira34

Muy contento por obtener un triunfo que motiva y confirma que estamos haciendo lo necesario para llegar bien al mundial.

Tenemos que seguir con esta mentalidad si queremos obtener logros importantes.

¡Uruguay Nomá!

#ElEquipoQueNosUne #LT14 ¡Vamos Uruguay!Muy contento por obtener un triunfo que motiva y confirma que estamos haciendo lo necesario para llegar bien al mundial.Tenemos que seguir con esta mentalidad si queremos obtener logros importantes.¡Uruguay Nomá! ¡Vamos Uruguay! Muy contento por obtener un triunfo que motiva y confirma que estamos haciendo lo necesario para llegar bien al mundial. Tenemos que seguir con esta mentalidad si queremos obtener logros importantes. ¡Uruguay Nomá! #ElEquipoQueNosUne #LT14 🇺🇾 https://t.co/8IpzqSvOnI

UEFA Europa Conference League winners AS Roma have been active in the transfer market. They have already signed the likes of Nemanja Matic and Zeki Celik and could also add Torreira to their ranks.

The former Sampdoria man sees his contract with the Gunners expire next year (June 2023) and is currently valued at €20 million (via Transfermarkt).

