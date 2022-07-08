Ranking the 5 most valuable transfers of the 2022-23 season so far

Just over a week into the 2022-23 summer transfer window, we have already seen some big transfers across the top five European leagues.

Some players have left familiar surroundings in search of a new challenge. A few have returned home after struggling away from it. While some European giants have significantly reinforced their squads, some smaller teams have reluctantly let their budding superstars leave. Like its predecessors, the 2022-23 summer transfer window has not had any shortage of drama.

Hundreds of millions have already been spent on transfers this summer as the clubs scramble to sign the best players.

Today, however, we won’t be focusing on the transfers that have cost the most this summer. We’ll instead check out the most valuable players who have switched clubs and how much their new employers paid for them.

Now, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the most valuable transfers of the summer so far:

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco to Real Madrid) - €60 million

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Defensive midfielder Aurielien Tchoumeni turned heads with his impressive performances for AS Monaco in the 2021-22 season.

Real Madrid, who did not have a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro in the squad, splurged a whopping €80 million to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The deal was done in June itself, but the registration officially took place on July 1.

As per Transfermarkt, the France international’s market value stands at €60 million, a sizable €20 million fewer than what Real Madrid paid for him.

However, considering how good he was for Monaco last term, we expect him to justify his exorbitant price tag sooner rather than later.

#4 Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina to Juventus) - €65 million

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Federico Chiesa’s permanent switch should not come as a surprise to anyone. The Italian joined Juventus on loan from arch-rivals Fiorentina in October 2020, with the Bianconeri agreeing to pay the Violets €10 million in loan fees for two seasons (via Goal).

Over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, he featured in 61 games for the Bianconeri across competitions, recording 18 goals and 14 assists.

Despite not having Chiesa at their disposal for most of the 2021-22 season due to an ACL rupture, Juventus have triggered his €40 million purchase option to make his stay permanent.

The forward, who is currently valued at €65 million, has returned to training and should be fit to feature for Juve from the start of next season.

#3 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea to Inter Milan) - €70 million

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Left impressed with his 30-goal season with Inter Milan in the 2020-21 campaign, Chelsea brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, seven years after selling him.

The hero of Inter Milan’s title-winning campaign (2020-21), cost Chelsea a whopping €113 million in transfer fees, making him the most expensive transfer in the club’s history.

Unfortunately, the Belgium international could not quite manage to find his footing upon his return to Stamford Bridge. Lukaku scored only 15 goals in 44 appearances across competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side last season.

He presumably asked Chelsea to loan him to his beloved Inter Milan, and the Blues obliged for an €8 million loan fee for one season.

Lukaku’s current market value stands at a whopping €70 million, making the transfer a steal for the Nerazzurri.

#2 Sadio Mane (Liverpool to Bayern Munich) - €70 million

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Senegal international Sadio Mane has slowly but steadily turned himself into one of the best forwards on the planet. Between 2016 and 2022, he honed his skills under Jurgen Klopp, becoming one of the best players in the business.

Over the last six seasons, he played 269 games across competitions for Liverpool, scoring 120 goals and providing 48 assists. His invaluable contributions helped the Reds to a Champions League and a Premier League title, amongst other honors.

Having won the League Cup and FA Cup in the 2021-22 season, Sane handed in his transfer request, asking the club to let him go on an adventure.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich came calling and lapped up the forward for a mere €32 million fee. Considering the 30-year-old is currently valued at €70 million, the move is crazy value-for-money for the Bavarians.

#1 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City) - €150 million

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in the winter of 2020, Erling Haaland has made it a habit to make headlines.

During his two-and-a-half-year stay with the German giants, Haaland scored an eye-popping 86 goals in 89 appearances across competitions for the BVB. He also snagged 23 assists in that stretch.

Haaland, whose valuation currently stands at €150 million, had a release clause in his contract that came into play this summer.

Premier League giants Manchester City were the quickest to react and unhesitantly triggered his €60 million purchase option.

The Norwegian’s father also plied his trade at City, giving the Premier League outfit an edge over Haaland’s other high-profile suitors.

