Ranking the 7 best home shirts of the 2022-23 Premier League season

The Premier League is by far the most popular football league on the planet. Millions of viewers from across the globe tune in every week to see their favorite teams and stars in action on the hallowed English pitches.

The Premier League is also the wealthiest footballing league, and that too by a country mile. Clubs earn billions every single season, generating revenue from sponsorships, ticket sales, jersey sales, and more.

With jersey sales being one of the key revenue generators, it is important for the clubs to make their kits as appealing as possible. A finely-crafted jersey not only finds its way into a fan’s wardrobe, but it can also draw attention from casual watchers, just for its esthetic beauty alone.

A month from now (August 6), the Premier League will return with an exciting new campaign. Fans will cheer their teams on either from the stands or lend their support from the comfort of their homes, possibly wearing dapper new threads for the 2022-23 campaign.

Below, we will take a look at the kits that could enjoy a lot of fanfare next season.

Here are the seven sharpest 2022-23 Premier League home shirts that fans can go gaga over:

#7 Chelsea

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have had numerous brilliant kits over the years. Their kit for the 2022-23 season may not be as notable as some of their previous threads, but it has an understated appeal.

The Nike-made home kit is simply blue. There are no graphics or knitted patterns. The German kit manufacturer seems to have gone back to basics with Chelsea’s latest home shirt.

The Henley collar is the standout element in the jersey. It has a white base and turquoise graphics, making it a visual delight.

#6 Leicester City

Watford v Leicester City

The 2015-16 Premier League champions missed out on European football, failing to finish inside the top seven last season.

Leicester City will surely look to improve upon their performances in the 2022-23 campaign. Given the quality they have at their disposal, we will surely not bet against them.

Leicester’s Adidas-made home kit for the upcoming campaign is pretty much as simple as they come.

The base is blue, with a subtle knitted pattern. The sleeve cuffs are white, and the V-shaped white collar makes the kit look smart.

#5 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Returning to the Premier League for the first time since 1999, Nottingham Forest have bet big on their 2022-23 home kit.

Manufactured by Macron, Forest’s home kit has a pure red torso with subtle graphics on the sleeves.

The pattern is inspired by the renowned sporting district Trent Bridge, which serves as a landmark for the club and its supporters.

#4 Arsenal

Arsenal celebrating v Leeds United

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal played fine football for most of the 2021-22 campaign, but ultimately missed out on a top-four finish.

They are set to try again to qualify for the Champions League next season, with renewed ambitions and an arguably sharper-looking home kit.

Made by Adidas, Arsenal’s 2022-23 Premier League home kit uses two colors, red and white.

The torso is red, the sleeves are white, with some red underneath, and the white collar has a red zig-zag graphic pattern, which makes it look quite hip.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal -

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur heroically beat Arsenal to the punch in the Premier League top-four race last season.

Their home kit for the 2022-23 season has seemingly done the same. Nike has not tinkered with the winning formula too much, allowing Spurs’ primary white-and-blue color scheme to work its magic.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Get yours now New kit landed 🛬Get yours now New kit landed 🛬 Get yours now 👇

The base is all white, with a semi-circular seam across the top part of the chest.

The neon green, sandwiched between navy blue bands on the sleeves and neckband, makes the kit distinguishable.

#2 Manchester City

English champion Manchester City v Aston Villa

Premier League holders Manchester City have delivered quite a few fine-looking kits in recent years, and their new one is no exception.

The Citizens have gone retro with their kit this year, and we very much dig into it.

The Puma-made jersey is not identical to their last season’s sky-blue and white home kit. It also has a splash of maroon to it, making it look rather fresh.

The Manchester City logo has come down from the top-left of the kit to the middle, which would undoubtedly make it stand out next season.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season, arguably have the best-looking home kit for the 2022-23 season.

Crafted by Nike, the 2022-23 home kit oozes class in its unadulterated form. It does not have any unnecessary graphics ruining the pristine red.

A simple criss-cross knitted pattern accentuates the rich red palette.

The sleeves are the most special bit of the Reds’ 2022-23 Premier League home kit.

On the sleeve cuffs, there’s a subtle “YNWA” graphics pattern, which simply steals the show.

