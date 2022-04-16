"I would do it over and over again" - Ralf Rangnick claims he has no regrets over taking Manchester United job

Ralf Rangnick suggests that he does not regret taking over as Manchester United's interim manager as he nears the end of his tenure.

The German tactician will step down at the end of the season as United look to announce a new permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to reports, current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is expected to be unveiled as the new manager in the summer.

Rangnick stated that he knew it would be a difficult situation but still does not feel bad about the decision he made to replace Ole Gunar Solskjaer. However, the 63-year-old is not happy with the lack of achievements he has had at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's game against Norwich City, Ralf Rangnick said (via Reuters):

"No, no regrets whatsoever. I would do it over and over again. I don't regret that at all. As a manager, you always have to question what you could have done better but I have no regrets. We are all aware it's not an easy squad and the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here."

He added:

"We have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That's the reason I'm not happy at all with what we've achieved so far."

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rangnick: “I don’t regret that [taking the interim role] at all. As a manager, you always have to question and ask yourself what you could have done better, if I could have played with a different formation in certain games, if a substitution could have been done earlier.” 🗣 Rangnick: “I don’t regret that [taking the interim role] at all. As a manager, you always have to question and ask yourself what you could have done better, if I could have played with a different formation in certain games, if a substitution could have been done earlier.”

Ralf Rangnick has not enjoyed a stellar time at Old Trafford since his appointment earlier this season. United have exited the Champions League as well as the FA Cup under Rangnick's leadership. The former RB Leipzig manager will end his tenure without a single trophy to his name.

It is worth mentioning that Ralf Rangnick will not be leaving Manchester United completely at the end of his tenture. According to Sports Mole, the German boss is expected to take an advisory role in United's hierarchy at the end of the season.

Manchester United are currently six points off the Premier League top four

Manchester United are currently trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points with seven games remaining in the league. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, behind Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham United.

United desperately need three points against Norwich City on Saturday to maintain their top-four hopes for the season. Failing to qualify for the Champions League could hinder Manchester United's chances of attracting their transfer targets in the summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy