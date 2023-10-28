"I ain't doing this for 30 years" - Former footballer reveals he worked in a petrol station after Chelsea released him

Former Premier League footballer Leroy Lita has opened up on life after being released from Chelsea. Speaking on the Under the Cosh podcast, the former Blues academy product explained how he was committed to the sport despite being let go by the club.

He claimed that he took up a job in construction, while also working at a petrol station.

He said (via Under the Cosh podcast):

"My family were quite real to me," replied Lita during an appearance on Under the Cosh when asked what kind of support he received after being let go by the Blues. "They said, 'You're picking a career [where you've] no chance, really. Think about something else.' I was like, 'Nah.'

"After I got released at 16, I worked in a petrol station for a little bit [and] done a bit of building work. I was like, ''I ain't doing this for 30 years.'"

Lita did not give up on his dream and began calling clubs and offering his services. He was eventually picked up by Bristol City, scoring 38 goals for the side across three seasons before moving to Reading.

He went on to get his shot in the Premier League, helping Reading secure promotion from the Championship in the 2005-06 season. He also played three seasons in the top flight later in his career with Swansea City.

He then became a journeyman striker across the lower divisions of English football. Currently, the 38-year-old is in his second stint with non-league side Nuneaton Borough.

Chelsea confirm stance on star attacker

Mudryk is beginning to find his form.

Chelsea have confirmed that star winger Mykhailo Mudryk was never available for sale. Speaking to CaughtOffside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that other clubs were interested in the player but the Blues had no intention of selling him.

He said:

‘It was never the case that Chelsea would let the player leave in the summer or in any other moment,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘They trusted Mudryk then, they still trust him now and Chelsea think that we are still not saying the best of him. It will take time of course but the club believe he is going to be a big star in the future.’

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge for a €70 million fee from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. He was close to joining Arsenal until the Blues hijacked the deal.

He had a tough start to life in London but has began to show his talent. He scored his debut goal against Fulham before scoring his first goal at home against Arsenal last week.