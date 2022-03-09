"I ain’t saying sorry for stating facts" - Rio Ferdinand reveals agents asked him to stop criticizing underperforming Manchester United stars

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that agents of a number of Manchester United players have been asking him to stop criticizing their clients. The Red Devils legend has been pretty vocal about the underperforming players at his former club.

The 43-year-old blasted the Manchester United players following their dismal performance in the 4-1 loss against local rivals Manchester City. Apart from goalkeeper David de Gea, every player in Ralf Rangnick's side faced the wrath of the iconic former England defender following a dismal derby defeat.

The former Red Devil has opened up on the calls he has been getting from agents of underperforming players at Old Trafford. Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast:

"I really, really hope these players are walking in the next day and are going, 'I’m embarrassed, my pride and ego has taken a battering and I’m really embarrassed about it, I’ve got to make this right, you get me on that training field and give me every task you want to get this right.'"

"I hope that’s the attitude, I hope that’s what’s in there, I don’t know if it is. I bet there’s a lot of finger pointing. I bet you any money there’s a lot of, 'He’s done this, he’s ain’t this, he ain’t that.' The amount of phone calls I get from agents, 'Oh, can you not say this, why are you criticising so and so?'"

Ferdinand has gone on to claim that he is not sorry for pointing his finger at the underperforming players as he is stating facts. He continued:

"If I was being vindictive and personal and saying bad things personally about these people I’d get it, I’d take the call and say sorry. But I ain’t saying sorry for stating facts. I ain’t saying sorry for tactically looking at the way people are playing and highlighting situations where you think you could do better there."

"You [the player] should be saying, "you know what, I know that, I understand, I know, you ain’t got to tell me, I will do better". It’s not, "oh, you’re digging me out in public"."

"You should be your biggest critic, you shouldn’t be thinking about what I’m saying, this is my job, I’m paid to do this. Go on the training field and work, don’t worry about me, I’m going to be sitting here talking, my career’s done."

"When I’m highlighting the positives no one’s calling then, no one’s going, "thanks for that, you’ve done us a favour". You don’t get that so don’t call me when I’m talking negatively about your player, I’m talking from a tactical standpoint."

Manchester United have plenty of things to resolve in the summer

Manchester United have a big decision to make in the next few months regarding the next manager of the club.

Ralf Rangnick is set to take up a consultancy role with a new manager coming in and a host of names have been linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is believed to be leading the race for the job while the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Luis Enrique have also been linked with the job.

Whoever takes charge at Manchester United will have a monumental task on his hands with the Red Devils seeming to be miles apart from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

