 "I am always sad when a colleague loses his job" - Jose Mourinho on Chelsea sacking Frank Lampard

After weeks of struggles and speculation, Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard yesterday following a string of results that were simply not good enough. Jose Mourinho - Lampard's former manager at Chelsea - sympathized with his former player following the sacking and said the news saddened up but he also claimed that this is how it is in modern football.

As per Goal.com, Lampard's former manager and the current Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was asked about his thoughts following Frank Lampard's dismissal and he said:

"I don't think Frank wants to speak to me or with anyone apart from his close circle of family and friends."

"But I am always sad when a colleague loses his job and Frank is not just a colleague. He is an important person in my career so I feel sorry he did," Mourinho added.

"But it is the brutality of football, especially modern football so when you become a manager you know that sooner or later it is going to happen to you."

The pair tasted a fair amount of success together at Chelsea, winning 2 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup and 2 EFL Cups together in the past and Mourinho admitted that Lampard is an important person to him.

Presently, despite spending more than €200 million in the summer and buying the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell, among others, Chelsea have clearly endured a torrid first half of the season. The Blues currently occupy 9th place in the Premier League, with 29 points from 19 matches - 11 points off the top.

Their recent run of form has been abysmal at best, with Chelsea picking up just 4 points in their last 5 Premier League matches - winning 1, drawing 1 and losing 3. While Frank Lampard will continue to be hailed as a club legend, he too couldn't survive the impatience of the demanding Chelsea board and owner, Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea confirmed Lampard's termination yesterday and said they were grateful for Frank Lampard's contributions but the results failed to meet their expectations, prompting them to make a change.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

Chelsea released an official statement to announce their decision to fire Frank Lampard and the club's owner, Roman Abramovich, praised and thanked the Englishman for his contributions, despite failing to match expectations. As per the club statement, the owner said:

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”