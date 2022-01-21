“I am not a man who cheats” – Ousmane Dembele breaks silence amidst talk of Barcelona exit

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has been the talk of the town for the past few hours. The France international is yet to extend his contract with the Catalans and Barcelona director Mateu Alemany recently slammed the star for delaying the same and stated that the club are trying to sell him before January 31.

Now, the 24 year old has released an official statement in response to comments made by Alemany and has revealed that he isn't out of the project and doesn't intend to give up.

Over the past few weeks, Barcelona have prioritized extending the contracts of young stars who they want to be part of the future project led by new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barca went on to extend the contracts of young sensations Pedri Gonzalez and Ansu Fati. The Catalans are also working on extending the contracts of Pablo Gavi and Ronald Aruajo.

Extending the contract of Ousmane Dembele was one of the priorities for Xavi and the club. However, the 24-year-old has seemingly shown no interest in signing a new deal and has been dragging his feet.

Seemingly fed up, Barca decided to make an official statement via the club's director stating that the negotiations between Barcelona and Dembele's camp for a new deal are off adding that Dembele is no longer a part of the project.

These comments from Alemany created a huge furor among fans. Dembele has responded by saying that he doesn't think like he is out of the project. He then added that there are contract negotiations still going on and specifically asked not to talk about intentions that he never had.

Will Barcelona find a suitor for Ousmane Dembele before the end of the Janaury transfer window?

The relationship between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele has gotten worse in the last few hours. The club are trying every means to get rid of the player before the end of the January transfer window. One of the biggest issues that the Catalans are going to face will be the salary of the French international.

It will be very hard to find a club who will be willing to pay the same salary that he receives in Barcelona. But of the 24-year-old wants to have regular games he will have to leave Barca and find a new home if what Alemany is saying about him becoming surplus to requirements is true.

There are strong rumors linking Dembele to a move to Newcastle United. There are also other suitors who would love to have the French international in their team as well.

