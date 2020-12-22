“I had a very bad time" - Lionel Messi finally opens up after failed transfer away from Barcelona

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has finally broken his silence after his failed attempt to move away from Barcelona in the summer. Messi was recently interviewed by Jordi Evole, where the Argentine has gone into detail about his situation and his relationship with the club right now.

It's been no secret that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi wanted a move away from the club in the summer. The Argentine seemed to be fed up with the direction the club was going in, and had asked to leave Barcelona. The club denied his request and that apparently caused Messi to resent the club's higher-ups, as he stated in his interview with Goal.

In his interview with Evole, Lionel Messi talked about why he wanted to leave Barcelona and the events that transpired. In a snippet from the interview, Lionel Messi explained his mindset going into the season.

“I had a very bad time, because of the end of the season and because of what happened in the summer. I dragged it at the beginning, but now I feel good, eager, and excited." Messi continues, “I know the club is going through a difficult time, at the team and club level, but I am looking forward to it.”

The full interview will be released on the 27th of December.

🗣️ Jordi Évole (journalist that interviewed Messi): "He said something about his future that surprised me a lot, on Sunday you will see in the interview."



"What made it clear to me is that he loves Barcelona a lot. So whatever he does, we can not blame him." 🙌 (@elmonarac1) pic.twitter.com/P3JBrEsZNd — mx (@MessiMX10i) December 21, 2020

Barcelona went through a tumultuous summer following their humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They came away from the season with no silverware. The club also took a hard hit financially because of the pandemic, which forced them to sell some of their senior players because of their high wages. Lionel Messi's good friend Luis Suarez was one of the casualties of this decision, which probably helped make up the Argentine's mind to want to leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have had a slow start to the season

Lionel Messi has had an underwhelming season so far

Barcelona are currently 5th in La Liga, eight points off the top spot. They've had a tough time stringing together any wins, and have been very inconsistent this season.

Much of that inconsistency can be accredited to Lionel Messi's form this season. The Argentine has only scored 6 goals in 13 La Liga games this season, which is way below his usual standards. Messi's lack of goals plays a huge factor in why the team isn't doing well at the moment.